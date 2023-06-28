Deputies respond to possible shooting in York County

A possible shooting in York County drew a response from deputies Wednesday morning.

Around 11 a.m., the York County Sheriff’s Office said they were in the area of Kingsburry Road off Highway 49.

A massive law enforcement presence could be seen from Chopper 9 Skyzoom.

It’s not clear yet what led to the response, or if investigators are looking for a suspect.

The sheriff’s office plans to share more details soon.

