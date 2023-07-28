Deputies respond to reported shooting, stabbing at home in Orange County

Deputies in Orange County are investigating a reported shooting and stabbing at a home.

The incident sparked a massive law enforcement response on Brook Hollow Drive and Landstar Drive Thursday night.

Crime scene tape stretched through the Willowbrook neighborhood off of Landstar Boulevard, near Town Center Boulevard.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office representative said a shooting and stabbing happened at a home, but could not share more details.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

