Deputies respond to separate elder abuse reports in Apple Valley

Deputies responded to two separate reports of suspected elder abuse in one day in Apple Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The first incident reported on Tuesday involved a man suspected of forcing a 65-year-old man out of his home and into the cold for several hours.

At about 4:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 16000 block of Chehalis Road.

Deputies responded and discovered an older man sitting outside in a motorized scooter, police said.

Sheriff’s investigators discovered that the suspect, identified as Cameron William Crowe, 33, of Apple Valley, insisted the victim leave the home, authorities said.

The suspect locked the man out of the home. The victim was left outside for several hours in the cold and without access to necessary medical equipment, sheriff’s officials said.

Crowe was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $40,000. He will appear in Victorville Superior Court, sheriff’s officials report.

Second incident

Apple Valley deputies reported that a fight between two roommates ended with an arrest for suspected elder abuse.

At about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called to a report of a dispute between roommates at a home in the 13100 block of Kiowa Road.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspect, Linda Ann Scott, 65, had assaulted her roommate, a 69-year-old woman, authorities said.

A neighbor who was working in the home intervened and separated the two women until deputies arrived, according to sheriff’s officials.

Scott was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse and taken to High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, authorities said. She remains at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $40,000, sheriff’s booking records show.

Anyone with any information on either investigation is asked to contact the Apple Valley sheriff’s station at (760) 240-7401 or sheriff’s dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

