Deputies respond to shooting near a Madera school, where a dance was being held

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office are on scene of a shooting near a school Thursday evening.

Deputies responded around 6 p.m. after receiving calls about a shooting in the area of Club Drive and Midland Way, where they found evidence of a shooting near Berenda Elementary School.

Deputies then learned of a school dance that was going on at Berenda and placed the school on precautionary lockdown.

Deputies searched the school but since cleared it.

“There is no immediate danger to the school or those at the dance,” the sheriff’s office said.

The students were reunited with their parents, deputies said.

Madera Unified released a statement: “Madera Unified School District is committed to ensuring the well-being and safety of its community. This evening during an after school dance event at Berenda Elementary School, there was an incident that happened in the neighborhood that required police response. The incident did not occur on the campus. As a safety precaution, the school was put on lockdown. The students, staff and parents who were present at the event were never in any danger and left the event safely once cleared by deputies. Berenda staff acted according to their training alongside district safety staff to support our law enforcement partners. MUSD will continue to work alongside the Madera Sheriff’s Department throughout the process of this investigation.”

It is unknown what led up to the shooting and if there are any victims.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-675-7770.