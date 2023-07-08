Deputies: Reward offered to help solve Orlando homicide

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they are offering a $5000 reward for information leading up to solving the murder of a 34-year-old man killed on July 6th.

Deputies said at 2:36 am, they responded to a 911 call at 4400 South Rio Grand Ave in Orlando and found victim Jamel Tyrone Brown.

Investigators said Brown died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

According to a news release, it is believed the suspect they are searching for fled on foot.

The Sheriff’s office said they will update the public as more information becomes available.

If you know anything about this shooting, you can contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477.





