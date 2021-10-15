Deputies say Richland County senior living shooting was murder-suicide

Emily Bohatch
·1 min read

Richland County deputies said a shooting at a Richland County senior living home earlier this week was an apparent murder-suicide.

Deputies said David Sprague, 83, shot and killed his wife Phyllis Sprague, 86, Tuesday before he killed himself, according to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to the Harmony Collection senior living home on Clemson Road at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after the Columbia couple were found dead with gunshot wounds, according to the statement.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said health issues “may have been a factor in the shooting,” declining to further elaborate.

