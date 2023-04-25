Deputies: Road rage incident between 25-year-old, teen turns into shootout involving teen’s family

A Georgia road rage dispute between a 25-year-old and a 16-year-old led to a shootout between the 25-year-old and the teen’s family.

On the evening of April 23, White County deputies responded to a road rage incident on Hwy 129 South near Cougar Drive.

Deputies said the chase involved a BMW driven by 25-year-old Jorden McKinney, of Gainesville and a Chevrolet truck operated by a 16-year-old.

During the incident, McKinney struck the back of the Chevrolet truck with the BMW. Shortly after the collision, a white truck arrived on the scene, with 51-year-old Charles Wayne Ryder and 21-year-old Charles Dewey Lewis Ryder both from Lula.

Several shots were fired the Ryders at McKinney as he drove by, investigators say.

McKinney then made a U-turn in the BMW, driving back around and striking the white truck. Then the white truck rammed the BMW, disabling it.

Deputies arrested McKinney, both Ryder men at the scene and transported them to the White County Jail.

McKinney is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and aggressive driving.

Charles Wayne Ryder is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and aggressive driving.

Charles Dewey Lewis Ryder is charged with reckless conduct, discharge of a firearm near a roadway, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

