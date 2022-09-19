Deputies said 2 people fatally shot in domestic violence incident near DeLand

Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal

Two people were shot and killed Sunday night in a domestic violence incident near DeLand, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting occurred at an East Parkway Home, east of DeLand at 8 p.m., according to deputies.

Two adults were found dead at the home and the shooter surrendered, sheriff's investigators said.

