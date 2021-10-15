Deputies on scene of reported shooting in Harrison Twp.

Oct. 15—Police are investigating and medics are on scene after a reported shooting in the 3900 block of Otis Drive in Harrison Township.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, the report came in at 4:39 a.m. of a man who had been shot.

Multiple deputies are sitting outside a home roped off on Otis Drive, and forensic units are also at the scene.

More information is expected to be released today.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco

Daniel Susco

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.