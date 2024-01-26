Person trapped under vehicle after it crashes into Harrison Twp. home

Deputies and medics are on the scene after a person was trapped under a vehicle after it crashed into a house in Harrison Township early Friday morning.

>>1 hurt after vehicle crashes into pole in Springfield

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Harrison Township medics were dispatched around 2:54 a.m. to the 3600 block of W. Hillcrest Avenue on initial reports of a car into a house.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that the driver fled the scene and that one of the residents is trapped under the vehicle.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is at the scene gathering more information.

We will have more on this developing story starting at 4:25 a.m. on News Center 7′s Daybreak.