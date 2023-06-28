Deputies search for 2 female suspects who allegedly assaulted California IHOP waitress

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two female suspects involved in an assault case inside an IHOP, authorities said.

The suspects allegedly knocked a female IHOP employee to the ground at the establishment near the corner of Arden and Ethan ways and began punching and kicking her after she told the two suspects that the restaurant was only doing to-go orders, according to a Tuesday news release posted to social media by the Sheriff’s Office.

The woman suffered significant injuries, deputies said.

A female suspect connected to the assault of an IHOP employee walks through the restaurant while talking on the phone on April 30, 2023. Two female suspects are wanted in the case where the victim suffered significant injuries after allegedly being knocked to the ground and beaten, deputies said. The Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects.

Law enforcement said it is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying and locating the two female suspects in the incident that occurred on April 30.

Deputies said anyone with information can call 916-874-5115.