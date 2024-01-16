Deputies search for armed and dangerous man after store robbery

Deputies in Chester County are looking for an armed and dangerous suspect Tuesday afternoon who is accused of robbing a Cricket Wireless store.

They are asking people to lock their doors and vehicles in the area of Melton Street and J.A. Cochran Bypass in Chester.

There have been no reported injuries.

Drones and bloodhounds are helping in the search for the suspect wearing a gray hoodie.

Anyone in the area is asked to secure all doors and vehicles and notify 911 if you see or hear anything suspicious. (3/3) #ChesterSCSheriff — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) January 16, 2024

Call 911 if you have information.

