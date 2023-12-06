Deputies search for assailant who left victim in the middle of Latson Road

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a man Tuesday on Latson Road.

GENOA TWP. — Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a man Tuesday on Latson Road.

Deputies were dispatched at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, to reports of an assault and battery in the middle of Latson Road north of Grand River Avenue in Genoa Township.

Multiple callers reported a man being physically assaulted by another man after a traffic altercation. He was left lying in the middle of the road and the suspect fled the scene, according to LCSO.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 66-year-old Genoa Township man with head trauma. He was taken by Livingston County EMS to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses at the scene reported the suspect was driving a 2013-2016 silver or beige Chevrolet Malibu. A passenger also exited his vehicle but did not assault the victim, according to LCSO.

Deputies are asking the passenger or public to contact Deputy Callahan at 517-546-2440 with information. The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling south on Latson Road from Grand Oaks Drive.

