Deputies search for attempted kidnapping suspect in Orange County

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying what they say is an attempted kidnapping suspect from an incident in east Orange County on Monday.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows the suspect approaching a child near Semoran Boulevard and Dahlia Drive in the Azalea Park neighborhood before 8 a.m. The child was able to get away, but deputies say the suspect left in what they believe is a white Toyota RAV4.

Deputies say the suspect grabbed the child. A closeup image from the video shows the suspect with a short haircut, a dark jacket, dark shorts and black sneakers with white soles.

Deputies ask anyone with information about the suspect or the car to contact Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.