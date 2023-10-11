Deputies search for ATV in Orosi armed carjacking

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a black ATV that was stolen during an armed robbery in Orosi on Sept. 30.

Deputies investigate armed carjacking in Orosi

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just after 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, they were called to the area of Road 144 and Avenue 428 in Orosi for an armed carjacking.

Upon arrival, authorities learned the victim was driving their 2022 Black Can Am Maverick in the area when the suspects drove up in a white truck armed with guns and ordered him out. The suspects left with the ATV.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Anyone with any information regarding the location of this ATV is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (559) 733-6218.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.