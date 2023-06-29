Deputies search for driver accused in road rage shooting

Deputies are looking for the person accused of shooting a man in a suspected road rage incident Thursday morning.

It happened sometime after 10 a.m. in the Stony Point area of Alexander County.

According to investigators, a pickup truck was being followed by an SUV.

Deputies said when the truck stopped at a stop sign on Cheatham Ford Road and Highway 90, everyone got out of their vehicles. Deputies said the driver of the pickup, an older man, got out and shot the passenger in the SUV.

Now, deputies said they’re searching for the suspect’s pickup truck.

There’s no word yet on the victim’s condition.

