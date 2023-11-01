Deputies search for Edgewood 7-Eleven robbery suspects

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in identifying three suspects who they say robbed a 7-Eleven in Edgewood.

Deputies say they stole vape and tobacco products, as well as cash on Oct. 14.

One suspect had implied that there was a gun in his waistband during the robbery.

The suspects then ran across the street to Walgreens and escaped in a dark-colored sedan, according to officials.

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to charges being filed.

To contact Crime Stoppers call 1800-222-TIPS(8477).

