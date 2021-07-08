Four inmates went missing from a county jail Wednesday in western Illinois, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office reported, advising local residents to stay indoors while the search continues.

Authorities were alerted to the escape when they discovered one inmate was missing from a cell block in the Lewistown jail Wednesday night. It was later discovered that three others were missing, according to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

It was not immediately clear how the inmates escaped, but police said they are at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. The jail is about 210 miles southwest of Chicago.

The suspects are all men between the ages of 23 and 36: Eugene Roets, Cody Villalobos, Jesse Davis, and Zachary Hart.

BIDEN CALLS FOR INVESTMENT IN EDUCATION DURING ILLINOIS VISIT

Roets's and Davis's charges include the possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon, while Villalobos's charges are also methamphetamine possession and resisting or obstructing police.

Hart's charges include a home invasion, possession of a firearm by a felon, and fleeing police.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is working with at least 10 other agencies to locate the missing inmates, including Illinois State Police.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Washington Examiner contacted the Fulton County Sheriff's Office but did not immediately receive a response.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Illinois, Police, Jail, Chicago

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Deputies search after four inmates flee from Illinois jail