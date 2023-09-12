Deputies search for gunman after 15-year-old found shot to death in Polk County

Deputies in Polk County are searching for a gunman after a teenager was shot to death.

Investigators said a 15-year-old was found shot around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in a driveway on St. Paul Drive in Winter Haven.

Deputies are asking the public for help to find his killer.

“The 15-year-old black male is apparently a gang member, and we’re researching, he may have been formally documented as a gang member just yesterday,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the teenager’s name until the family has been notified.

There is a $5,000 reward being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

