Deputies search for gunman after 3-year-old shot while sitting in car seat in Orange County

An toddler is recovering after being shot while sitting in their car seat at an apartment complex in Orange County.

Deputies said a 3-year-old child was sitting in a car when they were shot Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 5:25 p.m. at an apartment complex on Rivertree Circle just off Rio Grande Avenue.

Deputies said the child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and is expected to survive.

Investigators said they believe the child is a random victim and not the intended target of the shooting.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it has no suspect information to release at this time.

