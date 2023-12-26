Deputies search for gunman in deadly Christmas Day shooting at cafe, hookah bar

Osceola County deputies are still looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Kissimmee early Christmas day.

Investigators found Terrell Williams dead in front of Cafe Lungo on Vineland Road.

Detectives say he was already dead when they arrived just before five in the morning on Monday.

Read: Man found shot and killed Christmas morning at a café in Osceola County

Deputies said they found multiple bullet holes around the building.

Investigators haven’t released any details about leads over who may have killed Williams, why they did it nor what Williams was doing there to begin with.

Read: Ocala police search for person who took evidence from Paddock Mall shooting crime scene

Nearby business owners told Channel 9 the cafe is known to host weekend afterparties late into the night.

They are calling for more law enforcement to be present during those hours to prevent this from happening again.

Read: Police: Melbourne woman killed after being hit by Brightline train on Christmas Eve

Anyone with information that could help investigators should call Crimeline or the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.