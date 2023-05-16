Deputies search for gunman after man shot during argument in DeLand

Volusia County deputies are investigating after a man was shot Monday night.

Deputies said a 23-year-old man was shot after an argument on Lenox Street in DeLand.

Witnesses told deputies the man was involved in a verbal argument around 6 p.m. just before the shooting.

Volusia County deputies, along with DeLand police and firefighters, responded to the shooting and found the man lying on the south side of the road

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive, deputies said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked the call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department at 386-943-8276.

