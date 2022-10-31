Deputies: Search leads to more charges for Ocala man arrested in sexual abuse case

Marion County sheriff’s deputies say a man who claimed to have sexually abused young girls and sent child pornography over social media faces even more charges after a forensic examination of his phone and computer uncovered hundreds more files.

Nicolas Wallace, 29, was arrested Oct. 18 on charges of transmission and possession of child pornography, as well as solicitation to commit sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age and promoting the sexual performance of a minor.

Deputies began investigating Wallace after a woman told them he messaged her on social media saying that he’d sexually battered young girls on numerous occasions.

Detectives were able to use the woman’s social media account to message Wallace who they say sent them several explicit messages.

In those messages, deputies said Wallace sent child pornography and even made claims of sexually abusing young girls and of planning to do so again.

Detectives said they were able to identify Wallace after he sent two photos of himself to the woman’s phone.

Deputies later arrested Wallace at his home and confiscated several electronic devices that were found to contain the files.

Investigators said that based on Wallace’s statements, they believe there may be additional victims. If you or someone you know may have been victimized by Wallace, you are asked to contact Detective King at 352-368-3586.

