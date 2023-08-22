Deputies search for man accused of sneaking into backyard of Seminole County home

Deputies in Seminole County are searching for a man who is accused of trespassing at a home.

Deputies said the man was caught sneaking into a couple’s backyard and then charging at them.

The couple says they were able to snap a picture of the man on the screened patio of their home near Lake Mary on Friday night.

Investigators said one of the homeowners yelled at the man, and that’s when he ran toward them.

He took off when the couple started taking pictures.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

