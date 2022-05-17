Deputies search for man who assaulted woman at Mecklenburg County Courthouse, sheriff says

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 24-year-old registered sex offender accused of assaulting a woman Tuesday afternoon in an office at the county courthouse.

Devonte Johnson knocked on the door of the woman’s Area of Mental Health office on the eighth floor at about 12:15 p.m. The victim opened the door and recognized Johnson.

That’s when Johnson hit the woman in the head and ran away from the courthouse. The woman had bruising and swelling on her face and was treated by MEDIC on-site.

Johnson, a registered sex offender, was last seen wearing a gray shirt with an orange Adidas logo, gray pants and a black backpack.

The suspect was not scheduled for an appointment at the time of the incident.

The sheriff’s office issued warrants for assault on a female and aggravated assault.

“It is very unfortunate that this happened,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “I am always grateful for the professionalism and response of our deputies. Now our focus is on apprehending this suspect to prevent this from occurring again.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Contact Charlotte Crimestoppers 704-334-1600 if you have information.

