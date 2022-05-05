Attack and robbery inside McDonald’s leads to search for man called ‘Rhino’

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office wants to find a man accused of an attack inside McDonald’s.

Investigators say the man caused trouble inside the McDonald’s/Pilot along Cassville White Road on Apr. 27.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Images the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook show him walking around the restaurant with a backpack.

Another image shows him with an arm raised.

BCSO needs your assistance identifying the male in the red and gray shirt. He is hispanic and possibly goes by the... Posted by Bartow County Sheriff's Office (Official) on Thursday, May 5, 2022

TRENDING STORIES:

The man possibly goes by the nickname Rhino, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation at 770-382-5050 ext. 6025.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: