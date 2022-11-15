Deputies search for man who could have information about boy killed in Marion County cemetery

Marion County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a 20-year-old man who they believe may have information about the shooting death of a missing 16-year-old whose body was found in a local cemetery.

Deputies said Tuesday that they are looking for Richard Bryce Vincent, who they believe is driving a 1997 Toyota 4Runner with the Florida License plate VD1KA.

Detectives believe Vincent may have information pertinent to their investigation into the homicide of 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr.

Deputies said someone shot and killed 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr., at the Campground Cemetery at 8565 NW 130th Street.

Deputies said the Toyota 4Runner was last seen in the area of West Highway 40 and West Highway 328 in Ocala.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this vehicle or Vincent, you are asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 352-732-8181. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). When calling CrimeStoppers, please reference 22-63 in your tip.

