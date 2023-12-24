Deputies search for missing teen in Madera Co.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Deputies say 15-year-old Albert Munoz is believed to be in the City of Madera.

Munoz is described by authorities as 5’05”, 117 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey Reebok hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with any information regarding Munoz’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.

