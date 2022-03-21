Deputies search for Plant City man wanted in slaying, say he may be armed

PLANT CITY — The Sheriff’s Office has identified 44-year-old Carl Lee as the man behind a fatal shooting last week on the 3800 block of Medulla Road.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Deputies responded to a home and found a man dead inside a shed. Now, they say, they are searching for Lee to arrest him on a charge of second-degree murder.

Deputies did not elaborate on what led them to single out Lee as the suspect. In a news release, the agency said it had developed probable cause to arrest Lee “through investigative means.” The name of the victim was not released.

Lee, who lives in Plant City, was last seen driving a white Honda car near the shooting scene. Deputies say the car was a newer model but they do not have a plate number.

Jail records show Lee is currently on felony probation. He was arrested in August on charges of grand theft in the third degree and violating a stalking injunction.

The Sheriff’s Office said Lee may be armed with a handgun and asked that anyone with information call the agency at (813) 247-8200.