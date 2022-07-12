Deputies search property of vacant home in Burke County regarding missing person case

Authorities are searching a vacant home in Burke County Tuesday regarding a missing person investigation from Catawba County, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned.

A large police presence could be seen on Curleys Fish Camp Road near Highway 70 and the town of Hildebran.

Breaking Burke Co- large police presence in eastern Burke county where deputies from Catawba and Burke are executing a search warrant in a missing persons case. Right now deputies are digging up several areas of the property. What the sheriff just told me tonight on channel 9 @5 pic.twitter.com/ERWovhFuHw — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) July 12, 2022

Faherty learned that investigators from Burke and Catawba counties have been working the missing-person case for nearly a year. Then, on Tuesday, they executed a search warrant at a vacant home.

Catawba County deputies could be seen digging on the property for hours, along the driveway and also about 50 yards away in a field.

“The person was last seen here at this resident, so we’re executing a search warrant trying to find evidence if the person was here,” said Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the person in the missing person case.

Deputies got to the home at around lunchtime Tuesday and said they expect to be there through the night and into Wednesday. Several SBI agents were also at the scene.

No other details have been released at this point.

