Deputies search school, question student over theater class prop gun video

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Deputies and police surrounded Sebastian River High School and searched the campus for a student seen with a gun in a video posted on social media Tuesday, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

Deputies later learned the weapon was a prop gun used in a theater class production, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The school was placed under a security lockdown around 11:45 a.m. and classes resumed at roughly 12:25 p.m. after the student and what was described as a theater class prop gun were found.

The 17-year-old told deputies the weapon he was seen with in the video was a prop, but officials said he did not have it with him when he was found, which led to a further search of the school, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The agency learned the class video was filmed on a different date, but posted on social media Tuesday and then reported to law enforcement by someone who saw it.

In a series of updates released during the school closure and after its reopening, a spokesperson said, "without knowing the circumstances around the video, the agency responded as though there was a threat."

Authorities stayed at the school as they worked to verify the weapon was the same seen in the video and later found the prop gun in the school's theater department.

No one was injured during the search and "at no time was anyone in danger on campus" according to law enforcement officials.

No arrests or charges are expected, sheriff's officials said.

Local law enforcement personnel gather just north of the Indian River County Courthouse on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, after responding to an incident of a man reportedly carrying a gun near 16th Avenue and 21st Street. Law enforcement officials shut down both directions of 16th Avenue to traffic and surrounded the area with SUVs and motorcycles. The lockdown was lifted about 2:20 p.m. and roads were reopened.

In 2020, a deputy shot a 16-year-old three times because he said the teen reached for a gun which was later found to be a BB gun.

In September, the Indian River County Courthouse was placed on lockdown and police and deputies went on a brief manhunt for a man seen moving his legally owned rifle from his apartment near the courthouse to his vehicle.

More: Man charged with attempted murder after gunshot at Vero-area hookah bar

Story continues

More: 'It's been very encouraging': Vero Beach businesses say panhandling ban seems to be working

More: Less than 20 COVID-19 patients in Treasure Coast Cleveland Clinic hospitals; Florida cases plummet 13.6%

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Deputies search school, question student over theater class prop gun