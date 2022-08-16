Deputies search for shirtless man, one other tied to assault at metro Waffle House

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men and a truck tied to an assault at a Waffle House.

The sheriff’s office released photos of the men seen inside the restaurant, as well as a truck they were believed to be driving.

One of the men was shirtless.

Investigators said they want to question the men about the recent assault.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the men’s identities or the location of the truck, to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigation division at 770-928-0235.

