Deputies search for suspect accused of burglarizing Ga. elementary school classroom
Walker County Sheriff officials asked the public to help identify a suspect accused of burglarizing a school.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies said on Feb. 28, around 6:20 p.m., a person was seen on surveillance video breaking into a mobile classroom at Cherokee Elementary.
The suspect is seen wearing a blue shirt and walking around with a limp.
TRENDING STORIES:
Six Flags Over Georgia sees multiple fights in reopening of park
Woman killed following domestic dispute with 21-year-old, Rome police say
Reality star ‘Honey Boo Boo’ was inside speeding Dodge Charger involved in chase with Ga. deputies
It is unclear what he took from the classroom.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Robert Bethune at 706-670-1969.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: