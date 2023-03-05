Deputies search for suspect accused of burglarizing Ga. elementary school classroom

Walker County Sheriff officials asked the public to help identify a suspect accused of burglarizing a school.

Deputies said on Feb. 28, around 6:20 p.m., a person was seen on surveillance video breaking into a mobile classroom at Cherokee Elementary.

The suspect is seen wearing a blue shirt and walking around with a limp.

It is unclear what he took from the classroom.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Robert Bethune at 706-670-1969.

