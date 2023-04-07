Deputies search for suspect accused of firing at Hall County church
Hall County deputies are investigating a stray bullet fired at a church.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News deputies received reports of shots fired at Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana – First Baptist Hispanic Church – on Harmony Street around 3:45 p.m. Monday.
When deputies arrived, the caller, a church employee, told them that she heard gunshots and then found a glass door to the church fellowship hall shattered.
The investigation revealed that a single bullet entered the back of the building, traveled through the building and hit the glass door.
Officials said the church has no outside camera, so there was no surveillance footage to review.
Deputies have not identified any suspects at this time.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
The investigation remains ongoing.
