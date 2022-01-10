Deputies search for suspect after victim shot in robbery at Kansas City, Kansas park

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a victim was shot Sunday afternoon following a robbery in a vehicle at a Kansas City, Kansas, park, according to their investigation.

Deputies with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting shortly before 3:10 p.m. near South 39th Street and Shawnee Drive at Matney Park.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound considered not life threatening and taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies believe the victim was robbed while sitting in a vehicle, and that the shooting occurred during an altercation over the weapon.

The sheriff’s office is searching for a male who stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 170 pounds. Police said he might have a scar on his face.

Deputies asked anyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

In August, 30-year-old Skylar Needham was found fatally shot in a car at Matney Park.