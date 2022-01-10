Deputies search for suspect after victim shot in robbery at Kansas City, Kansas park

Luke Nozicka
·1 min read

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a victim was shot Sunday afternoon following a robbery in a vehicle at a Kansas City, Kansas, park, according to their investigation.

Deputies with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting shortly before 3:10 p.m. near South 39th Street and Shawnee Drive at Matney Park.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound considered not life threatening and taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies believe the victim was robbed while sitting in a vehicle, and that the shooting occurred during an altercation over the weapon.

The sheriff’s office is searching for a male who stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 170 pounds. Police said he might have a scar on his face.

Deputies asked anyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

In August, 30-year-old Skylar Needham was found fatally shot in a car at Matney Park.

The around near Matney Park at 39th and Shawnee Drive in Kansas City, Kansas, can be seen in this Google Street View image.
The around near Matney Park at 39th and Shawnee Drive in Kansas City, Kansas, can be seen in this Google Street View image.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories