Deputies search for thief who broke into Polk County Puppy Boutique

Deputies in Polk County are asking the public to help find a man who broke the glass front door at the Puppy Boutique in Bartow.

Deputies said the man went into the store and searched the place, looking for cash.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to a news release, the suspect arrived and left in a white four-door Hyundai Sonata.

No animals were taken during the break-in, according to deputies.

Read: Police: ‘Cruel prank’ led to panic at Mainland High School Friday

If you have any information about this crime, contact Detective Haynes at 863-427-8098 or contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

Read: Suspect arrested, victim identified in Arabian Place shooting

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.