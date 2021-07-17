Deputies search for three children missing in Hillsborough County

Deputies are searching for three children who have been missing since Thursday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerreece Mitchell Jr., 12, Joi Mitchell, 8, and one-month-old Clifford McNeil were last seen on Brennan Circle in Town ‘N Country at 8 p.m. Wednesday, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Protective Investigations Division obtained a court-authorized “Take Into Custody Order” for all three children. Investigators believe they could be with their mother, Guecoba Dow, according to a news release.

Deputies said they began searching for the children after they were unable to “check on their well-being.” They did not release any other details about the situation or the children’s mother.

“We simply want to make sure that these children are safe and being well taken cared of,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the children or their mother, deputies ask that you call (813) 247-8200.