Deputies search for wanted Ga. man after they say he overpowered guard, escaped custody at hospital

Deputies with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a wanted man who escaped from custody.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, Carlton Bradford Gillis, 36, was taken to the hospital for treatment at around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday.

At some point, he was able to overpower the guard and escape on foot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gillis is charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, interference with government property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and probation violation.

Gillis also has a pending weapons charge in Terrell County, Georgia, where he was previously convicted of aggravated assault.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities in Terrell County have also been notified.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office at 229-302-3600.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: