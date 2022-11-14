Deputies: Woman arrested, accused of kidnapping 3 children in Fort Mill; kids safe

York County deputies said they have arrested a woman accused of kidnapping three children Sunday.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, all three children were found safe Monday morning on Highway 901 in Rock Hill, near Interstate 77. Paramedics are evaluating them for precautionary measures, deputies said.

Investigators said Jami’la Earvin is accused of taking the kids Sunday at 10 a.m. from an apartment on Bromley Village Drive in Fort Mill, which is where they all lived. On Facebook, deputies confirmed while she is a family member, Earvin is not the kids’ parent.

The children are ages 5, 7, and 9 months old.

According to York County sheriff’s deputies, Earvin didn’t have permission to take the children anywhere. Deputies said family members weren’t able to get in contact with her and noticed the car seat, change of clothes and formula for the infant were left behind.

“Great news all three children were found safe!” deputies said in a tweet Monday morning.

Investigators said they obtained kidnapping warrants for Earvin.

“Thank you for you assistance,” deputies said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

