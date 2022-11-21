Deputies searching for 2 men in connection with theft of log splitter at Lowe’s in Lincoln County

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in connection with the theft of equipment from a Lowe’s in Denver.

On Nov. 18, deputies said they were dispatched to the Lowe’s on North Carolina Highway 73 in reference to a log splitter that was stolen on Nov. 12.

A loss prevention officer told deputies that two men backed in a newer-model gray Kia Sorento up to a Performance Built Log Splitter valued at over $2,000.

Deputies said after backing up the vehicle, the two men hooked the splitter to their trailer hitch and left the scene.

Surveillance images showed the suspects as two white men, one with a beard and a ponytail and the other wearing a checked shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

