Deputies searching for 3 suspects accused of stealing over $16K from victims at Ga. medical center
Georgia deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating three thieves who allegedly stole from innocent victims at an Augusta medical center.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says on Feb 8., three individuals stole credit cards and used them at Sam’s Club.
According to Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WJBF, the thieves stole the credit cards from three different people at Augusta University Medical Center (AUMC).
TRENDING STORIES:
Rapper Playboi Carti arrested, choked pregnant girlfriend in fight over paternity test, police say
Local police department offers ‘limited-edition platinum bracelets’ in Valentine’s Day deal
Sister of 16-year-old speaks out after ex-officer arrested in connection to missing teen’s death
The thieves stole $6,369 from the first victim, $5,681 from the second victim, and $4,139 from the third victim, WJBF reports.
The total amount was $16,189.
Anyone with information on the case or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Inv. Jon Hixon at 706-821-1468 or the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020. All callers can remain anonymous.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: