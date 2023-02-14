Deputies searching for 3 suspects accused of stealing over $16K from victims at Ga. medical center

Georgia deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating three thieves who allegedly stole from innocent victims at an Augusta medical center.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says on Feb 8., three individuals stole credit cards and used them at Sam’s Club.

According to Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WJBF, the thieves stole the credit cards from three different people at Augusta University Medical Center (AUMC).

The thieves stole $6,369 from the first victim, $5,681 from the second victim, and $4,139 from the third victim, WJBF reports.

The total amount was $16,189.

Anyone with information on the case or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Inv. Jon Hixon at 706-821-1468 or the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020. All callers can remain anonymous.

