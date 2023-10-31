Deputies searching for 33-year-old woman reported missing in Morganton

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 33-year-old woman who has been reported missing in Morganton.

Deputies said Brittany Amanda Baker was last seen getting into a silver Dodge Ram 2500 with an unknown man on Oct. 8.

She was wearing a brown tank top, jean shorts, and black tennis shoes. She was also carrying a white purse, according to deputies.

Baker is described as 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 1-828-438-5500.

