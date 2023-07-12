‘Armed and dangerous’ Georgia trucker who said he ‘won’t go back to prison’ is now back in custody
The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said a Georgia trucker who was considered to be “armed and dangerous,” is now back in custody.
Tommy Ellis Brown was accused of threatening to harm his estranged wife and her teenage daughter and told officers that he “won’t go back to prison.”
He was wanted for aggravated stalking, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of family violence order and criminal trespass.
In their post on Facebook, the sheriff’s office said Brown had been taken back into custody in an update Wednesday afternoon.
TRENDING STORIES:
‘They slept in my home’: Mom of teen with autism killed by ‘friends’ raising money for his burial
Usher’s ex-wife starts petition to “drain, clean, restore” Lake Lanier on anniversary of son’s death
Carrollton man shoots wife to death in bed, calls 911 and waits for first responders, deputies say
IN OTHER NEWS: