‘Armed and dangerous’ Georgia trucker who said he ‘won’t go back to prison’ is now back in custody

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said a Georgia trucker who was considered to be “armed and dangerous,” is now back in custody.

Tommy Ellis Brown was accused of threatening to harm his estranged wife and her teenage daughter and told officers that he “won’t go back to prison.”

He was wanted for aggravated stalking, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of family violence order and criminal trespass.

In their post on Facebook, the sheriff’s office said Brown had been taken back into custody in an update Wednesday afternoon.

