Deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man they say shot his own brother in Hall County

Investigators are searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man they say shot his own brother in Hall County, leaving him with serious injuries.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for 30-year-old Joseph Omar Mendoza. Deputies said Mendoza shot his brother, 29-year-old Luis Antonio Mendoza, in the parking lot of the Don Mangum Grocery store on Harmony Church Road around 9 p.m. Monday.

After the shooting, deputies said he fled the scene in a late-model silver Nissan Rogue.

Joseph Mendoza has active warrants for criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. He’s describes as being five feet five inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators are warning anyone who sees Mendoza or knows where he is to not approach him and call 911.

Luis Mendoza’s condition has not been released. It’s unclear what sparked the initial confrontation.