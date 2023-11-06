‘Armed and dangerous’ man who ran after GSP chase in Habersham County captured
Habersham County deputies said a man they believed to be armed and dangerous who was involved in a chase with Georgia State Patrol has been recaptured.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell said units helped Georgia State Patrol with a manhunt near the Tom Arrendale Interchange Monday afternoon.
TRENDING STORIES:
Guest in custody after Cobb County hotel employee shot in the lobby, police say
Warrant: Man shot firework at helicopter carrying bride, groom to ‘protest’ Cherokee wedding venue
Clayton County murder suspect arrested in Michigan less than 24 hours after crime, officials say
The sheriff described the suspect as a man with dreadlocks who ran from a car that was involved in a chase with GSP.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Troopers said they believe the man, who has not been identified, was possibly involved in a violent crime in another county.