‘Armed and dangerous’ man who ran after GSP chase in Habersham County captured

Habersham County deputies said a man they believed to be armed and dangerous who was involved in a chase with Georgia State Patrol has been recaptured.

Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell said units helped Georgia State Patrol with a manhunt near the Tom Arrendale Interchange Monday afternoon.

The sheriff described the suspect as a man with dreadlocks who ran from a car that was involved in a chase with GSP.

Troopers said they believe the man, who has not been identified, was possibly involved in a violent crime in another county.



