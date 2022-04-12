Deputies searching for armed robbers in Blaine

Deputies are searching for three people who reportedly robbed a man at gunpoint at his home in Blaine on Monday, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at a residence located in the 8000 block of Kickerville Road.

The victim reported that two women in their 20s arrived at his home and claimed that they had problems with their vehicle.

He invited both women, who were wearing surgical masks, into his house to use the phone.

A short time later, a masked man entered the residence with a handgun.

One of the two women also retrieved a handgun and the two forced the victim to the ground at gunpoint.

The three thieves ransacked the victim’s home, stealing electronics, cash and firearms.

The thieves fled before deputies arrived at the scene.

A K-9 unit was used to try to track the robbers, but they were not found.

Probable cause exists to arrest the three assailants for burglary in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, assault in the first degree and theft of firearms.

The robbers’ identities and whereabouts are unknown, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation.