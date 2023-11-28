Deputies searching for armed robbery suspect in Fall City

King County deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect in Fall City, said the sheriff’s office Monday night.

The sheriff’s office told us an armed robbery happened at the Chevron at 4211 Preston-Fall City Road.

The suspect reportedly stole cigarettes while displaying a handgun in the waistband of his pants.

There were no injuries but deputies, using K-9s and a drone, are searching the area for the suspect.

The sheriff’s office said it will send updates when available.