Deputies searching for burglary suspect in Sequim

Deputies are searching for a man suspected of robbing a home in Sequim Wednesday, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 2:50 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a home located in the 100 block of Hilltop Drive in the Sunland community.

A witness called 911 after seeing an unknown man carrying a bag as he left a neighbor’s house.

After he realized he was being watched, the suspect ran from the residence and drove away from the scene.

Deputies say they believe he stole a loaded handgun from the residence.

The suspect is described as a white male with shoulder-length “crimped” blond hair.

He was wearing all black, with a jacket with a red emblem on the right shoulder and an unknown-colored baseball cap.

He left the scene in a black, four-door, mid-2000s model year Chevy Tahoe with 20-inch or greater chrome aftermarket rims and no front or rear license plates.

The Chevy grill emblem on the vehicle was reportedly missing or painted black.

Anyone who sees the suspect or their vehicle or has information on this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s dispatch at 911, the sheriff’s office’s nonemergency number at 360-417-2459 (ext. 1) or use their online anonymous tip form.