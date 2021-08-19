Deputies searching for child molester suspect

Aug. 19—THOMASVILLE — The Thomas County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect facing indecent exposure and child molestation charges after an incident that occurred on August 12.

According to the sheriff's office, at around 6 p.m., a female minor was walking along the railroad tracks in the area behind the Ochlocknee Dollar General when she was approached by a suspect who offered her a ride.

The minor declined and kept walking only to be stopped and asked again by the same suspect.

The second time the minor said she observed the suspect fondling himself.

The victim got away safely but deputies are still searching for the suspect.

The suspect is described as caucasian, heavy set, with possibly a shaven head and a beard driving a silver four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 225-3315. Capt. Tim Watkins, Thomas County Sheriff's Office chief investigator, advises anyone in these situations to do what the minor did to ensure safety.

"Do exactly what she did and refuse to get in the vehicle," he said. "Get tag numbers if possible and run."