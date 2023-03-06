Deputies searching for Georgia man who stole ambulance, dumped it short distance away

Deputies in the Augusta area are searching for a man they said stole an ambulance.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance photo of the man in the front seat of the ambulance.

Investigators said the man stole the vehicle from a business along Wheeless Road around 1 a.m. on Feb. 25 and was later recovered about 90 minutes later a little more than five miles away.

It remains unclear why or how the man stole the ambulance.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1003.